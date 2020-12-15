Box: Hillsboro 44, Perryville 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Perryville
|12
|13
|9
|4
|38
|Hillsboro
|16
|10
|13
|5
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Perryville
|0-5
|0-1
|240/48
|315/63
|Hillsboro
|3-4
|1-0
|396/79
|415/83
|Perryville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kyle Phipps (Jr.)
|17
|6-6
|1-4
|2-2
|1
|Noah Holland (So.)
|11
|4-7
|1-10
|0
|1
|Zach Whaley (Sr.)
|6
|1-3
|1-5
|1-3
|2
|Eric Schneider (Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-3
|0
|1
|Kieren Jones (So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Kyle Besand (Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
