Box: Hillsboro 44, Perryville 38
Box: Hillsboro 44, Perryville 38

1234Final
Perryville12139438
Hillsboro161013544
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Perryville0-50-1240/48315/63
Hillsboro3-41-0396/79415/83
Perryville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kyle Phipps (Jr.)176-61-42-21
Noah Holland (So.)114-71-1001
Zach Whaley (Sr.)61-31-51-32
Eric Schneider (Sr.)63-50-301
Kieren Jones (So.)21-2001
Kyle Besand (Sr.)21-1001
