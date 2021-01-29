Box: Hillsboro 45, Fox 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|10
|17
|8
|8
|43
|Hillsboro
|12
|8
|13
|12
|45
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|4-11
|1-1
|781/52
|874/58
|Hillsboro
|8-11
|2-3
|954/64
|1024/68
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zach Whaley (Sr.)
|15
|3-6
|3-8
|0
|2
|Logan Smith
|11
|1-2
|3-5
|0
|1
|Eric Schneider (Sr.)
|9
|0-2
|2-6
|3-4
|2
|Kieren Jones (So.)
|8
|4-9
|0
|0
|3
|Noah Holland (So.)
|2
|1-4
|0-3
|0
|2
