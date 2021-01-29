 Skip to main content
Box: Hillsboro 45, Fox 43
Box: Hillsboro 45, Fox 43

1234Final
Fox10178843
Hillsboro128131245
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox4-111-1781/52874/58
Hillsboro8-112-3954/641024/68
Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zach Whaley (Sr.)153-63-802
Logan Smith111-23-501
Eric Schneider (Sr.)90-22-63-42
Kieren Jones (So.)84-9003
Noah Holland (So.)21-40-302
