Box: Hillsboro 59, Windsor (Imperial) 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro
|7
|17
|20
|15
|59
|Windsor (Imperial)
|13
|17
|10
|10
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|9-4
|2-1
|810/62
|652/50
|Windsor (Imperial)
|8-5
|1-2
|720/55
|658/51
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kyle Phipps (Sr.)
|20
|3-8
|2-6
|8-10
|1
|Luka Pool (So.)
|18
|3-5
|4-6
|0
|3
|Noah Holland (Jr.)
|10
|4-6
|0-1
|2-4
|2
|Payton Brown (So.)
|8
|3-4
|0
|2-2
|4
|Kieren Jones (Jr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|4
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|AJ Patrick (6-1, So.)
|19
|4
|2
|5-6
|0
|Nolan Hirth (6-1, Jr.)
|9
|2
|0
|5-8
|0
|Max Hartmann (6-2, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Elliot Witte (6-1, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Logan Thomas (6-2, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brenton Shirk (6-1, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
