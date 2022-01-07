 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Hillsboro 59, Windsor (Imperial) 50
Box: Hillsboro 59, Windsor (Imperial) 50

1234Final
Hillsboro717201559
Windsor (Imperial)1317101050
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro9-42-1810/62652/50
Windsor (Imperial)8-51-2720/55658/51
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kyle Phipps (Sr.)203-82-68-101
Luka Pool (So.)183-54-603
Noah Holland (Jr.)104-60-12-42
Payton Brown (So.)83-402-24
Kieren Jones (Jr.)31-201-24
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
AJ Patrick (6-1, So.)19425-60
Nolan Hirth (6-1, Jr.)9205-80
Max Hartmann (6-2, Jr.)72100
Elliot Witte (6-1, Sr.)7301-20
Logan Thomas (6-2, Jr.)63000
Brenton Shirk (6-1, So.)2002-20
