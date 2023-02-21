|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|58
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Union
|16-10
|6-1
|1568/60
|1519/58
|Hillsboro
|20-6
|6-2
|1693/65
|1496/58
|Union
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryan Rapert (#11, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|16
|6-15
|0-3
|4-7
|2
|Hayden Burke (#21, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|12
|0-1
|4-6
|0
|1
|Liam Hughes (#10, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|11
|5-8
|0
|1-4
|3
|Ozzie Smith (#4, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|8
|0-5
|1-4
|5-6
|1
|Kieran Wors (#1, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|5
|0-4
|1-2
|2-2
|2
|Gavin Mabe (#24, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Will Herbst (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Union
|Individual stats Have not been reported.