Box: Hillsboro 70, Herculaneum 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Herculaneum
|14
|11
|15
|13
|53
|Hillsboro
|16
|21
|15
|18
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|3-4
|0-0
|392/56
|394/56
|Hillsboro
|5-3
|1-1
|519/74
|404/58
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Noah Holland (Jr.)
|28
|9-14
|2-5
|4-6
|3
|Kyle Phipps (Sr.)
|15
|6-12
|0-4
|3-3
|2
|Kieren Jones (Jr.)
|12
|6-7
|0
|0-3
|0
|Josh Allison (Jr.)
|8
|3-6
|0
|2-4
|3
|Luka Pool (So.)
|7
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|1
