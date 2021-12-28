 Skip to main content
Box: Hillsboro 70, Herculaneum 53
Box: Hillsboro 70, Herculaneum 53

1234Final
Herculaneum1411151353
Hillsboro1621151870
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum3-40-0392/56394/56
Hillsboro5-31-1519/74404/58
Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Noah Holland (Jr.)289-142-54-63
Kyle Phipps (Sr.)156-120-43-32
Kieren Jones (Jr.)126-700-30
Josh Allison (Jr.)83-602-43
Luka Pool (So.)72-31-301
