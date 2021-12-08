Box: Hillsboro 74, De Soto 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Soto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|74
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|1-6
|0-0
|229/33
|452/65
|Hillsboro
|2-1
|0-0
|227/32
|152/22
|De Soto
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kyle Phipps (Sr.)
|23
|5-9
|3-6
|4-4
|1
|Kieren Jones (Jr.)
|17
|5-7
|0
|7-9
|3
|Noah Holland (Jr.)
|13
|5-11
|0
|3-5
|1
|Luka Pool (So.)
|6
|3-3
|0-2
|0
|2
|Chase Sucharski
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Dominic Sutton
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|Josh Allison (Jr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Jaxon Day (Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|Nick Doerner (Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|AJ Heuszel
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
