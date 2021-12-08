 Skip to main content
Box: Hillsboro 74, De Soto 21
1234Final
De Soto000021
Hillsboro000074
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto1-60-0229/33452/65
Hillsboro2-10-0227/32152/22
De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kyle Phipps (Sr.)235-93-64-41
Kieren Jones (Jr.)175-707-93
Noah Holland (Jr.)135-1103-51
Luka Pool (So.)63-30-202
Chase Sucharski42-2000
Dominic Sutton30-11-200
Josh Allison (Jr.)31-201-22
Jaxon Day (Jr.)21-10-200
Nick Doerner (Jr.)21-1001
AJ Heuszel1001-20
5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

