Box: Hillsboro 80, Northwest Cedar Hill 60

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro
|19
|20
|22
|19
|80
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|14
|14
|15
|17
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|2-4
|0-0
|352/59
|377/63
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0-4
|0-0
|178/30
|130/22
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Noah Holland (So.)
|25
|6-8
|2-3
|7-8
|1
|Zach Whaley (Sr.)
|16
|1-2
|4-7
|2-4
|3
|Kieren Jones (So.)
|10
|5-7
|0
|0-2
|2
|Ryan Cox (Sr.)
|9
|3-5
|0
|3-4
|3
|Werner Finder (Sr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|Eric Schneider (Sr.)
|7
|1-4
|1-2
|2-3
|4
|Kyle Phipps (Jr.)
|4
|1-3
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Kyle Besand (Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Hillsboro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
