Box: Hillsboro 80, Northwest Cedar Hill 60
Box: Hillsboro 80, Northwest Cedar Hill 60

1234Final
Hillsboro1920221980
Northwest Cedar Hill1414151760
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro2-40-0352/59377/63
Northwest Cedar Hill0-40-0178/30130/22
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Noah Holland (So.)256-82-37-81
Zach Whaley (Sr.)161-24-72-43
Kieren Jones (So.)105-700-22
Ryan Cox (Sr.)93-503-43
Werner Finder (Sr.)72-21-200
Eric Schneider (Sr.)71-41-22-34
Kyle Phipps (Jr.)41-30-12-22
Kyle Besand (Sr.)21-100-11
Hillsboro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
