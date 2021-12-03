 Skip to main content
Box: Hillsboro 84, Pacific 55
Box: Hillsboro 84, Pacific 55

1234Final
Pacific1314151355
Hillsboro1724241984
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific1-40-0249/50322/64
Hillsboro1-00-084/1755/11
Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kyle Phipps (Sr.)3712-164-71-10
Josh Allison (Jr.)174-53-402
Noah Holland (Jr.)144-102-501
Kieren Jones (Jr.)63-1000-13
Zach Reynolds (Jr.)51-11-203
Jonah Allison (Jr.)51-11-101
