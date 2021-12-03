Box: Hillsboro 84, Pacific 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|13
|14
|15
|13
|55
|Hillsboro
|17
|24
|24
|19
|84
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|1-4
|0-0
|249/50
|322/64
|Hillsboro
|1-0
|0-0
|84/17
|55/11
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kyle Phipps (Sr.)
|37
|12-16
|4-7
|1-1
|0
|Josh Allison (Jr.)
|17
|4-5
|3-4
|0
|2
|Noah Holland (Jr.)
|14
|4-10
|2-5
|0
|1
|Kieren Jones (Jr.)
|6
|3-10
|0
|0-1
|3
|Zach Reynolds (Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|3
|Jonah Allison (Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|1
Tags
