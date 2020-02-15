Box: Hillsboro 69, Festus 38
1234Final
Festus13712638
Hillsboro172221969
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Festus9-123-11173/561195/57
Hillsboro17-43-01387/661013/48
Festus
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Worley (6-1, G, Sr.)255-74-73-33
Mark Moore (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)164-72-42-22
Evan Worley (#12, 6-8, F, Sr.)122-42-32-33
Logan Smith (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)62-402-20
Zach Whaley (#13, 6-3, G, Jr.)41-10-12-20
Garrett Pinkley (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)42-2003
Kyle Phipps (#10, 5-7, G, So.)21-1000
