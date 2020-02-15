Box: Hillsboro 69, Festus 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Festus
|13
|7
|12
|6
|38
|Hillsboro
|17
|22
|21
|9
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Festus
|9-12
|3-1
|1173/56
|1195/57
|Hillsboro
|17-4
|3-0
|1387/66
|1013/48
|Festus
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Worley (6-1, G, Sr.)
|25
|5-7
|4-7
|3-3
|3
|Mark Moore (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|16
|4-7
|2-4
|2-2
|2
|Evan Worley (#12, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|12
|2-4
|2-3
|2-3
|3
|Logan Smith (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|6
|2-4
|0
|2-2
|0
|Zach Whaley (#13, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Garrett Pinkley (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|3
|Kyle Phipps (#10, 5-7, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0