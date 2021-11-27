Box: Hillsboro, Illinois 57, Woodlawn 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Woodlawn
|5
|8
|19
|10
|42
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|12
|14
|13
|18
|57
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Woodlawn
|0-1
|0-0
|42/42
|57/57
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|1-0
|0-0
|57/57
|42/42
|Woodlawn
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Phelps (#24)
|22
|10
|0
|2-3
|3
|W Rollie (#20)
|8
|4
|0
|0-2
|2
|Martin (#30)
|7
|2
|0
|3-8
|3
|Palmer (#34)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|2
|Burkett (#3)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|3
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Drake Vogel (#20, 6-3, Sr.)
|22
|7
|2
|2-2
|4
|Gavin Matoush (#32, 6-3, Sr.)
|18
|7
|1
|1-3
|4
|Blaze Helton (#34, 6-2, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|4
|B Stewart (#11)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|1
|Will Christian (#3, 5-10, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Bryce Connor (#5, 6-1, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
