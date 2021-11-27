 Skip to main content
Box: Hillsboro, Illinois 57, Woodlawn 42
1234Final
Woodlawn58191042
Hillsboro, Illinois1214131857
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Woodlawn0-10-042/4257/57
Hillsboro, Illinois1-00-057/5742/42
WoodlawnPtsFG3FGFTFL
Phelps (#24)221002-33
W Rollie (#20)8400-22
Martin (#30)7203-83
Palmer (#34)3101-32
Burkett (#3)2100-13
Hillsboro, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Drake Vogel (#20, 6-3, Sr.)22722-24
Gavin Matoush (#32, 6-3, Sr.)18711-34
Blaze Helton (#34, 6-2, Jr.)8302-34
B Stewart (#11)4011-21
Will Christian (#3, 5-10, Jr.)3101-22
Bryce Connor (#5, 6-1, Sr.)21001
