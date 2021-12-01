 Skip to main content
Box: Hillsboro, Illinois 60, Carlyle 40
1234Final
Hillsboro, Illinois1217211060
Carlyle81213740
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro, Illinois2-10-0165/55135/45
Carlyle1-20-0123/41136/45
Hillsboro, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Drake Vogel (#20, 6-3, Sr.)20622-60
Gavin Matoush (#32, 6-3, Sr.)12502-22
Jace Stewart (#30, 6-2, So.)93101
Blaze Helton (#34, 6-2, Jr.)84004
Will Christian (#3, 5-10, Jr.)42003
B Stewart (#11)4011-22
Dom Haggard (#21, 6-1, Sr.)3101-23
CarlylePtsFG3FGFTFL
Hayden Hoffmann (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)18704-40
Carsen Beer (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)84003
Matthew Guthrie (#34, 6-5, F, Fr.)5201-22
Josh VonderHaar (#40, 6-0, F, So.)42001
Jayden McIntosh (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)21002
Wyatt Nothaus (#33, 6-2, F, Jr.)2100-11
Andrew Guthrie (#31, 6-2, C, Jr.)1001-20
