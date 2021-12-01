Box: Hillsboro, Illinois 60, Carlyle 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|12
|17
|21
|10
|60
|Carlyle
|8
|12
|13
|7
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|2-1
|0-0
|165/55
|135/45
|Carlyle
|1-2
|0-0
|123/41
|136/45
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Drake Vogel (#20, 6-3, Sr.)
|20
|6
|2
|2-6
|0
|Gavin Matoush (#32, 6-3, Sr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-2
|2
|Jace Stewart (#30, 6-2, So.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Blaze Helton (#34, 6-2, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Will Christian (#3, 5-10, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|B Stewart (#11)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|2
|Dom Haggard (#21, 6-1, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Carlyle
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hayden Hoffmann (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|18
|7
|0
|4-4
|0
|Carsen Beer (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Matthew Guthrie (#34, 6-5, F, Fr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Josh VonderHaar (#40, 6-0, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Jayden McIntosh (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Wyatt Nothaus (#33, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Andrew Guthrie (#31, 6-2, C, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
