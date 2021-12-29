 Skip to main content
Box: Hillsboro, Illinois 63, Wood River 56
1234Final
Wood River1516131256
Hillsboro, Illinois152118963
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wood River4-71-1533/48639/58
Hillsboro, Illinois7-31-0592/54507/46
Wood RiverPtsFG3FGFTFL
Antonio Hardin (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)24535-51
Seth Slayden (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)12313-44
Brayden St. Peters (#24, 6-4, C, Jr.)11221-11
Zach Lybarger (#5, 6-3, F)42004
Lucas Moore (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)30100
Jakob Gerber (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)2002-23
Hillsboro, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Will Christian (#3, 5-10, Jr.)17514-44
Gavin Matoush (#32, 6-3, Sr.)14602-22
Blaze Helton (#34, 6-2, Jr.)11501-22
Jace Stewart (#30, 6-2, So.)7112-33
Deklan Riggs (#50, 6-1, So.)72101
Blaine Stewart (#11)51102
Bryce Connor (#5, 6-1, Sr.)21002
