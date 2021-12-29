Box: Hillsboro, Illinois 63, Wood River 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wood River
|15
|16
|13
|12
|56
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|15
|21
|18
|9
|63
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wood River
|4-7
|1-1
|533/48
|639/58
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|7-3
|1-0
|592/54
|507/46
|Wood River
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Antonio Hardin (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|24
|5
|3
|5-5
|1
|Seth Slayden (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-4
|4
|Brayden St. Peters (#24, 6-4, C, Jr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-1
|1
|Zach Lybarger (#5, 6-3, F)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Lucas Moore (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jakob Gerber (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Will Christian (#3, 5-10, Jr.)
|17
|5
|1
|4-4
|4
|Gavin Matoush (#32, 6-3, Sr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-2
|2
|Blaze Helton (#34, 6-2, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|2
|Jace Stewart (#30, 6-2, So.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-3
|3
|Deklan Riggs (#50, 6-1, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Blaine Stewart (#11)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bryce Connor (#5, 6-1, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
