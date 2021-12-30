Box: Hillsboro, Illinois 79, Litchfield 65

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Litchfield
|10
|15
|23
|17
|65
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|17
|20
|22
|20
|79
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Litchfield
|7-6
|1-2
|708/54
|740/57
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|8-3
|1-0
|671/52
|572/44
|Litchfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Victor McGill
|33
|11
|1
|8-9
|1
|Keenan Powell (#22, So.)
|17
|5
|1
|4-4
|2
|AJ Odle (#4, So.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-2
|2
|Bryce Hires (#23, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Tate Dobrinich (#5, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Carson Saathoff (#21, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Drake Vogel (#20, 6-3, Sr.)
|36
|5
|8
|2-3
|3
|Gavin Matoush (#32, 6-3, Sr.)
|19
|8
|0
|3-3
|3
|Blaze Helton (#34, 6-2, Jr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-3
|3
|Will Christian (#3, 5-10, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Jace Stewart (#30, 6-2, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|2
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.