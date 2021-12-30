 Skip to main content
Box: Hillsboro, Illinois 79, Litchfield 65
Box: Hillsboro, Illinois 79, Litchfield 65

1234Final
Litchfield1015231765
Hillsboro, Illinois1720222079
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Litchfield7-61-2708/54740/57
Hillsboro, Illinois8-31-0671/52572/44
LitchfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Victor McGill331118-91
Keenan Powell (#22, So.)17514-42
AJ Odle (#4, So.)7021-22
Bryce Hires (#23, Jr.)30104
Tate Dobrinich (#5, So.)30104
Carson Saathoff (#21, So.)21002
Hillsboro, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Drake Vogel (#20, 6-3, Sr.)36582-33
Gavin Matoush (#32, 6-3, Sr.)19803-33
Blaze Helton (#34, 6-2, Jr.)14602-33
Will Christian (#3, 5-10, Jr.)60201
Jace Stewart (#30, 6-2, So.)4102-32
Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

