Box: Hillsboro, Illinois 89, Gillespie 38

|Hillsboro, Illinois
|20
|31
|26
|12
|89
|Gillespie
|12
|16
|4
|6
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|5-3
|1-0
|478/60
|411/51
|Gillespie
|0-5
|0-2
|209/26
|306/38
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Drake Vogel (#20, 6-3, Sr.)
|22
|5
|4
|0-1
|1
|Gavin Matoush (#32, 6-3, Sr.)
|21
|10
|0
|1-1
|1
|Will Christian (#3, 5-10, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|B Stewart (#11)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Bryce Connor (#5, 6-1, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Jace Stewart (#30, 6-2, So.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|1
|Blaze Helton (#34, 6-2, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Deklan Riggs (#50, 6-1, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Dillon Devlin (#15, 5-10, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gillespie
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kamryn Link (#24, Jr.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-2
|2
|Tristan Wargo
|9
|2
|0
|5-6
|0
|Bryan Jubelt (#4)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Bryce Buhs (#11)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bryce Hohnsbehn (#50)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
