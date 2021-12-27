 Skip to main content
Box: Hillsboro, Illinois 89, Gillespie 38
Box: Hillsboro, Illinois 89, Gillespie 38

1234Final
Hillsboro, Illinois2031261289
Gillespie12164638
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro, Illinois5-31-0478/60411/51
Gillespie0-50-2209/26306/38
Hillsboro, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Drake Vogel (#20, 6-3, Sr.)22540-11
Gavin Matoush (#32, 6-3, Sr.)211001-11
Will Christian (#3, 5-10, Jr.)93101
B Stewart (#11)81203
Bryce Connor (#5, 6-1, Sr.)72100
Jace Stewart (#30, 6-2, So.)7203-41
Blaze Helton (#34, 6-2, Jr.)63002
Deklan Riggs (#50, 6-1, So.)63002
Dillon Devlin (#15, 5-10, Jr.)30100
GillespiePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kamryn Link (#24, Jr.)13321-22
Tristan Wargo9205-60
Bryan Jubelt (#4)63002
Bryce Buhs (#11)63000
Bryce Hohnsbehn (#50)42001
