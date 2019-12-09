|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|5
|4
|10
|11
|30
|Hillsboro
|27
|23
|23
|14
|87
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0-3
|0-0
|103/34
|217/72
|Hillsboro
|3-1
|0-0
|282/94
|173/58
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Logan Smith (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|21
|3-6
|4-5
|3-4
|2
|Ethan Worley (6-1, G, Sr.)
|21
|3-4
|5-7
|0
|0
|Evan Worley (#12, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|14
|5-5
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|Kyle Phipps (#10, 5-7, G, So.)
|10
|2-2
|1-1
|3-4
|0
|Mark Moore (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-6
|0
|1
|Zach Whaley (#13, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|Garrett Pinkley (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|Ryan Cox (#30, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Kyle Besand (#11, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Werner Finder (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|1