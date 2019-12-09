Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill54101130
Hillsboro2723231487
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill0-30-0103/34217/72
Hillsboro3-10-0282/94173/58
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Logan Smith (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)213-64-53-42
Ethan Worley (6-1, G, Sr.)213-45-700
Evan Worley (#12, 6-8, F, Sr.)145-51-11-41
Kyle Phipps (#10, 5-7, G, So.)102-21-13-40
Mark Moore (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)60-12-601
Zach Whaley (#13, 6-3, G, Jr.)51-41-201
Garrett Pinkley (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)31-20-11-10
Ryan Cox (#30, 6-4, F, Jr.)30-11-100
Kyle Besand (#11, 6-3, F, Jr.)21-3002
Werner Finder (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)21-10-201

