Box: Hillsboro 68, Northwest Cedar Hill 30
Box: Hillsboro 68, Northwest Cedar Hill 30

  • 0
1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill7146330
Hillsboro1921161268
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill1-90-1418/42647/65
Hillsboro10-30-0839/84594/59
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zach Whaley (#13, 6-3, G, Jr.)132-33-600
Evan Worley (#12, 6-8, F, Sr.)123-81-53-32
Ethan Worley (6-1, G, Sr.)114-51-303
Logan Smith (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)81-12-600
Garrett Pinkley (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)83-40-12-20
Eric Schneider (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)71-11-42-20
Werner Finder (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)71-11-12-40
Kyle Phipps (#10, 5-7, G, So.)21-1000
