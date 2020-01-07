Box: Hillsboro 68, Northwest Cedar Hill 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|7
|14
|6
|3
|30
|Hillsboro
|19
|21
|16
|12
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|1-9
|0-1
|418/42
|647/65
|Hillsboro
|10-3
|0-0
|839/84
|594/59
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zach Whaley (#13, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|13
|2-3
|3-6
|0
|0
|Evan Worley (#12, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|12
|3-8
|1-5
|3-3
|2
|Ethan Worley (6-1, G, Sr.)
|11
|4-5
|1-3
|0
|3
|Logan Smith (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-6
|0
|0
|Garrett Pinkley (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|8
|3-4
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Eric Schneider (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|7
|1-1
|1-4
|2-2
|0
|Werner Finder (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|7
|1-1
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|Kyle Phipps (#10, 5-7, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0