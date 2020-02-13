Box: Hillsboro 79, Seckman 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro
|20
|25
|18
|16
|79
|Seckman
|13
|14
|11
|19
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|16-4
|2-0
|1318/66
|975/49
|Seckman
|8-11
|2-2
|1027/51
|1143/57
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Worley (6-1, G, Sr.)
|23
|5-6
|4-11
|1-1
|3
|Garrett Pinkley (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|18
|6-8
|1-2
|3-3
|3
|Zach Whaley (#13, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|13
|5-5
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|Logan Smith (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|9
|2-6
|1-3
|2-2
|1
|Evan Worley (#12, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|9
|3-7
|1-3
|0
|2
|Mark Moore (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-5
|0
|0
|Eric Schneider (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|Hillsboro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.