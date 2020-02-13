Box: Hillsboro 79, Seckman 57
Box: Hillsboro 79, Seckman 57

1234Final
Hillsboro2025181679
Seckman1314111957
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro16-42-01318/66975/49
Seckman8-112-21027/511143/57
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Worley (6-1, G, Sr.)235-64-111-13
Garrett Pinkley (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)186-81-23-33
Zach Whaley (#13, 6-3, G, Jr.)135-51-20-21
Logan Smith (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)92-61-32-21
Evan Worley (#12, 6-8, F, Sr.)93-71-302
Mark Moore (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)51-11-500
Eric Schneider (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)21-10-200
Hillsboro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
