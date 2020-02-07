Box: Hillsboro 66, Windsor (Imperial) 55
Box: Hillsboro 66, Windsor (Imperial) 55

1234Final
Hillsboro1816171566
Windsor (Imperial)211316555
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro15-42-01239/65918/48
Windsor (Imperial)11-81-21084/571129/59
Hillsboro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)206-82-32-21
Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)134-101-32-31
Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)123-42-40-23
Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)81-12-401
Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)21-600-24
Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 2/31. Collinsville (23-1) is idle.2. Francis Howell (18-1) vs. Troy Buchanan (9-9) at Troy Buchanan, 7 p.m Tuesday.3. C…

