Box: Hillsboro 66, Windsor (Imperial) 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro
|18
|16
|17
|15
|66
|Windsor (Imperial)
|21
|13
|16
|5
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|15-4
|2-0
|1239/65
|918/48
|Windsor (Imperial)
|11-8
|1-2
|1084/57
|1129/59
|Hillsboro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)
|20
|6-8
|2-3
|2-2
|1
|Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)
|13
|4-10
|1-3
|2-3
|1
|Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)
|12
|3-4
|2-4
|0-2
|3
|Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|1
|Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0-2
|4