 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Holt 55, Liberty (Wentzville) 51

  • 0
1234Final
Holt147151955
Liberty (Wentzville)139101951
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt10-163-71387/531516/58
Liberty (Wentzville)16-98-21387/531268/49

People are also reading…

Holt
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaden Betton (#10, 6-0, G, Sr.)16513-40
Carter Ashby (#14, 5-10, G, So.)15043-30
David Richard (#40, 6-5, G, Sr.)9303-73
Nate Bobikiewicz (#24, 6-4, G, Jr.)5201-30
Alex Fillner (#44, 6-2, F, Sr.)4200-10
Adrian Lee (#32, 6-5, F, Sr.)21001
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Athletes of the week: Two of the most dominant wrestlers the region has ever seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News