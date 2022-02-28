Box: Holt 55, Liberty (Wentzville) 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|14
|7
|15
|19
|55
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|13
|9
|10
|19
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|10-16
|3-7
|1387/53
|1516/58
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|16-9
|8-2
|1387/53
|1268/49
|Holt
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jaden Betton (#10, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|16
|5
|1
|3-4
|0
|Carter Ashby (#14, 5-10, G, So.)
|15
|0
|4
|3-3
|0
|David Richard (#40, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-7
|3
|Nate Bobikiewicz (#24, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|0
|Alex Fillner (#44, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|0
|Adrian Lee (#32, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1