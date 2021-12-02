Box: Holt 58, McCluer North 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|11
|12
|22
|13
|58
|McCluer North
|15
|14
|9
|12
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|1-2
|0-0
|171/57
|191/64
|McCluer North
|0-3
|0-0
|146/49
|209/70
|Holt
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Landon Engelage (#24, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|16
|5
|1
|3-4
|4
|Daniel Looney (#22, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-4
|2
|Grant Sachs (#14, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|2
|Justin Hays (#25, 6-4, F, So.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-5
|4
|Robert Masnica (#23, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Will Kerner (#3, 5-11, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCluer North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cliff Chandler (#44, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|17
|6
|1
|2-3
|1
|Simon Johnson (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|16
|5
|1
|3-3
|5
|Rodsheed Brooks (#5, 5-9, G, So.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|3
|Durion Shanks (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Jason Fox (#10, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Harry Bailey-Howard (#12, 6-0, G, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Daniel Gardner (#3, 5-7, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
