Box: Holt 58, McCluer North 50
1234Final
Holt1112221358
McCluer North151491250
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt1-20-0171/57191/64
McCluer North0-30-0146/49209/70
HoltPtsFG3FGFTFL
Landon Engelage (#24, 6-2, G, Sr.)16513-44
Daniel Looney (#22, 6-3, F, Sr.)14602-42
Grant Sachs (#14, 6-2, F, Sr.)10311-22
Justin Hays (#25, 6-4, F, So.)9303-54
Robert Masnica (#23, 6-3, G, Sr.)72102
Will Kerner (#3, 5-11, G, So.)21000
McCluer NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cliff Chandler (#44, 5-9, G, Sr.)17612-31
Simon Johnson (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)16513-35
Rodsheed Brooks (#5, 5-9, G, So.)5103-43
Durion Shanks (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)42003
Jason Fox (#10, 6-3, F, Sr.)42003
Harry Bailey-Howard (#12, 6-0, G, Fr.)3101-21
Daniel Gardner (#3, 5-7, G, So.)1001-20
