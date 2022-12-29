Box: Holt 60, Francis Howell Central 45

|Final
|Holt
|60
|Francis Howell Central
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|5-8
|0-1
|770/59
|827/64
|Francis Howell Central
|0-8
|0-0
|356/27
|469/36
|Holt
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)
|16
|6-15
|1-5
|1-1
|3
|Nathan Rush (Jr.)
|12
|5-8
|0
|2-2
|5
|Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)
|5
|1-7
|0-1
|3-4
|2
|Anthony Norman (#4, Jr.)
|5
|2-10
|0
|1-2
|2
|Gio Slivinski (#3, Sr.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-3
|0
|Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)
|2
|1-5
|0-2
|0
|5
|Karson Webster (#50, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|4