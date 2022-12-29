 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Holt 60, Francis Howell Central 45

  • 0
Final
Holt60
Francis Howell Central45
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt5-80-1770/59827/64
Francis Howell Central0-80-0356/27469/36

People are also reading…

Holt
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)166-151-51-13
Nathan Rush (Jr.)125-802-25
Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)51-70-13-42
Anthony Norman (#4, Jr.)52-1001-22
Gio Slivinski (#3, Sr.)41-302-30
Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)21-50-205
Karson Webster (#50, Jr.)10-101-24
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News