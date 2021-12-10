Box: Holt 61, St. Charles West 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|13
|14
|15
|19
|61
|St. Charles West
|16
|16
|15
|4
|51
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|3-3
|0-0
|355/59
|374/62
|St. Charles West
|3-5
|0-1
|431/72
|437/73
|Holt
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Landon Engelage (#24, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|19
|2
|3
|6-6
|5
|Jackson Chrisco (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|2
|Ty Williams (5-11, G, Jr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-3
|3
|Daniel Looney (#22, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-3
|1
|Grant Sachs (#14, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|1
|Robert Masnica (#23, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Braden Goellner (#21, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|14
|3
|2
|2-2
|2
|Gio Patton (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|11
|1
|2
|3-3
|4
|Karson Quinn (#10, 5-11, G, So.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|4
|Amir Martin (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Kyle Quinn (#32, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Josh Newell (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-1
|3
|Ian Hollander (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
