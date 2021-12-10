 Skip to main content
Box: Holt 61, St. Charles West 51
Box: Holt 61, St. Charles West 51

1234Final
Holt1314151961
St. Charles West161615451
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt3-30-0355/59374/62
St. Charles West3-50-1431/72437/73
HoltPtsFG3FGFTFL
Landon Engelage (#24, 6-2, G, Sr.)19236-65
Jackson Chrisco (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)12222-22
Ty Williams (5-11, G, Jr.)12222-33
Daniel Looney (#22, 6-3, F, Sr.)7203-31
Grant Sachs (#14, 6-2, F, Sr.)6104-41
Robert Masnica (#23, 6-3, G, Sr.)51100
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Braden Goellner (#21, 6-6, F, Sr.)14322-22
Gio Patton (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)11123-34
Karson Quinn (#10, 5-11, G, So.)11312-24
Amir Martin (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)63004
Kyle Quinn (#32, 6-0, G, Jr.)4102-22
Josh Newell (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)3010-13
Ian Hollander (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)21001
