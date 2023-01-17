 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Holt 68, Francis Howell Central 61

  • 0
1234Final
Francis Howell Central1815131561
Holt1913162068
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central0-140-1674/48890/64
Holt7-101-21043/741100/79

People are also reading…

Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)226-133-81-23
Nathan Rush (Jr.)198-1003-43
Anthony Norman (#4, Jr.)82-80-44-100
Connor Sheehan (#13, Jr.)63-4000
Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)42-50-304
Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)21-3005
Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News