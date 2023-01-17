Box: Holt 68, Francis Howell Central 61

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|18
|15
|13
|15
|61
|Holt
|19
|13
|16
|20
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|0-14
|0-1
|674/48
|890/64
|Holt
|7-10
|1-2
|1043/74
|1100/79
People are also reading…
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)
|22
|6-13
|3-8
|1-2
|3
|Nathan Rush (Jr.)
|19
|8-10
|0
|3-4
|3
|Anthony Norman (#4, Jr.)
|8
|2-8
|0-4
|4-10
|0
|Connor Sheehan (#13, Jr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-3
|0
|4
|Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|5
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.