Box: Holt 72, Ritenour 62
Box: Holt 72, Ritenour 62

1234Final
Holt000072
Ritenour000062
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt2-30-0294/59323/65
Ritenour0-20-090/18130/26
Holt
Individual stats Have not been reported.
RitenourPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grayson Rogers (#4, 6-2, G, Jr.)189-90-104
Jaylen Patterson (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)133-42-61-24
Carlos Love (#23, 6-3, F, Jr.)103-304-64
Shayn Bishop (#2, 5-11, G, Fr.)81-31-23-82
Dorien Mack (#13, 5-11, G, Sr.)83-40-12-35
Jayden Barnett (5-10, G, So.)51-11-300
