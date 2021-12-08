Box: Holt 72, Ritenour 62

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|72
|Ritenour
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|2-3
|0-0
|294/59
|323/65
|Ritenour
|0-2
|0-0
|90/18
|130/26
|Holt
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ritenour
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grayson Rogers (#4, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|18
|9-9
|0-1
|0
|4
|Jaylen Patterson (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|13
|3-4
|2-6
|1-2
|4
|Carlos Love (#23, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|10
|3-3
|0
|4-6
|4
|Shayn Bishop (#2, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|8
|1-3
|1-2
|3-8
|2
|Dorien Mack (#13, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|8
|3-4
|0-1
|2-3
|5
|Jayden Barnett (5-10, G, So.)
|5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.