Box: Holt 75, Lutheran North 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Holt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|0-2
|0-1
|89/44
|154/77
|Holt
|2-2
|0-0
|239/120
|231/116
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|David Moore (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|16
|1
|4
|2-4
|3
|Devyn Jones (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-3
|0
|Cleveland Washington (#22, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-5
|1
|LaKeith Davis (#10, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|4
|DeKatyn Calhoun (#24, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Brian O'Loughlin (#21, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
