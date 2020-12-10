 Skip to main content
Box: Holt 75, Lutheran North 45
1234Final
Lutheran North000045
Holt000075
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North0-20-189/44154/77
Holt2-20-0239/120231/116
Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
David Moore (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)16142-43
Devyn Jones (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)10402-30
Cleveland Washington (#22, 6-2, F, Sr.)9303-51
LaKeith Davis (#10, 5-9, G, Fr.)4011-24
DeKatyn Calhoun (#24, 5-10, G, Jr.)42001
Brian O'Loughlin (#21, 6-0, G, Jr.)21000
Lutheran North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
