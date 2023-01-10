Box: Holt 76, Fort Zumwalt East 67

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|76
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|6-9
|1-1
|903/60
|965/64
|Fort Zumwalt East
|3-8
|0-3
|595/40
|686/46
|Holt
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Will Salonies (#22, 5-11, Fr.)
|21
|3-9
|5-8
|0-1
|0
|Pierce Behrndt (#34, 6-3, So.)
|21
|7-9
|1-1
|4-4
|0
|Justin Hayes (#24, 6-5, Jr.)
|19
|6-12
|1-2
|4-5
|0
|Mitchell Lowry (#11, 6-0, Jr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|Jace Evans (#12, 6-2, G, Fr.)
|5
|1-2
|0
|3-3
|0
|Mabry Madden (#13, 6-0, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Holt
|Individual stats Have not been reported.