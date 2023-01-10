 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Holt 76, Fort Zumwalt East 67

1234Final
Holt000076
Fort Zumwalt East000067
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt6-91-1903/60965/64
Fort Zumwalt East3-80-3595/40686/46

HoltPtsFG3FGFTFL
Will Salonies (#22, 5-11, Fr.)213-95-80-10
Pierce Behrndt (#34, 6-3, So.)217-91-14-40
Justin Hayes (#24, 6-5, Jr.)196-121-24-50
Mitchell Lowry (#11, 6-0, Jr.)60-22-400
Jace Evans (#12, 6-2, G, Fr.)51-203-30
Mabry Madden (#13, 6-0, Jr.)41-102-20
Holt
Individual stats Have not been reported.
