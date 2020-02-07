Box: Holt 71, Francis Howell North 33
1234Final
Holt172724371
Francis Howell North9514533
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt12-74-11153/611059/56
Francis Howell North1-181-5841/441238/65
Holt
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cameron Lewis (#10, 6-0, F, Sr.)7301-22
Rhett Pruett (#12, 6-2, G, Sr.)72101
Ryan Murdock (#21, 6-4, F, Fr.)6104-43
Trenton Oglesby (#42, 6-3, F, So.)5201-20
Kyle Foster (#3, 5-10, G, Sr.)30102
Myles Thornhill (#1, 6-3, F, Sr.)2002-41
Ben Oster (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)21000
Sterling Jones (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)1001-21
