Box: Holt 71, Francis Howell North 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|17
|27
|24
|3
|71
|Francis Howell North
|9
|5
|14
|5
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|12-7
|4-1
|1153/61
|1059/56
|Francis Howell North
|1-18
|1-5
|841/44
|1238/65
|Holt
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cameron Lewis (#10, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Rhett Pruett (#12, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Ryan Murdock (#21, 6-4, F, Fr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|3
|Trenton Oglesby (#42, 6-3, F, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Kyle Foster (#3, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Myles Thornhill (#1, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|1
|Ben Oster (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sterling Jones (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1