Box: Jefferson 53, Grandview 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Grandview
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson
|10-9
|2-1
|951/50
|1009/53
|Grandview
|2-15
|0-3
|823/43
|1008/53
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|John Grimm (#3, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-5
|0
|1
|Levi Lalonde (#14, F, So.)
|8
|3-4
|0
|2-3
|5
|David Creath (#25, F, Sr.)
|7
|1-2
|0
|5-6
|2
|Eric O'Brien (#11, G, Jr.)
|6
|0-5
|2-2
|0
|2
|Ryan Ruble (#21, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|3
|Tom Grimm (#4, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Preston Isaacson (#15, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|2