Box: Jefferson 56, Bayless 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson
|6-9
|0-0
|764/51
|815/54
|Bayless
|4-7
|1-0
|483/32
|602/40
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Grant (#11, Sr.)
|17
|5-8
|2-4
|1-1
|4
|Jaylen Grant (#2, Fr.)
|8
|3-7
|0
|2-5
|1
|Romell Ellis (#12, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|0-1
|3-7
|1
|Sam Reece (#4, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Gregory Martin (#5, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
