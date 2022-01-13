 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Jefferson 56, Bayless 34
Box: Jefferson 56, Bayless 34

1234Final
Jefferson000056
Bayless000034
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jefferson6-90-0764/51815/54
Bayless4-71-0483/32602/40
Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Grant (#11, Sr.)175-82-41-14
Jaylen Grant (#2, Fr.)83-702-51
Romell Ellis (#12, Sr.)51-30-13-71
Sam Reece (#4, Fr.)21-10-100
Gregory Martin (#5, Jr.)21-2002
