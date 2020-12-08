 Skip to main content
Box: Jefferson 60, Potosi 43
Box: Jefferson 60, Potosi 43

1234Final
Potosi000043
Jefferson000060
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Potosi1-30-0182/46235/59
Jefferson2-30-0228/57264/66
Potosi
Individual stats Have not been reported.
JeffersonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Colby Ott (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)13321-24
Daylen Whitener (#34, 6-2, F, Sr.)11501-13
Drew Breeze (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)102204
Colton Richardson (#55, 6-3, G, Jr.)93103
Masen Wilson (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)63001
Dawson Jakoubek (#35, 5-11, F, Sr.)5201-33
Will Schnitzler (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)4200-31
Ethan Boyer (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)21000
