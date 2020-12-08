Box: Jefferson 60, Potosi 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Potosi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Potosi
|1-3
|0-0
|182/46
|235/59
|Jefferson
|2-3
|0-0
|228/57
|264/66
|Potosi
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Jefferson
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Colby Ott (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-2
|4
|Daylen Whitener (#34, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-1
|3
|Drew Breeze (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Colton Richardson (#55, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Masen Wilson (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Dawson Jakoubek (#35, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|3
|Will Schnitzler (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-3
|1
|Ethan Boyer (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
