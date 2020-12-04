 Skip to main content
Box: Jefferson 61, Herculaneum 43
1234Final
Jefferson1018211261
Herculaneum71171843
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jefferson1-30-0168/42221/55
Herculaneum0-40-0203/51260/65
JeffersonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Colby Ott (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)191-14-125-64
Daylen Whitener (#34, 6-2, F, Sr.)133-81-14-41
Colton Richardson (#55, 6-3, G, Jr.)84-60-30-22
Drew Breeze (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)81-12-303
Ethan Boyer (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)501-32-21
Masen Wilson (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)42-40-201
Will Schnitzler (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)21-1000
Dawson Jakoubek (#35, 5-11, F, Sr.)21-200-33
Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.
