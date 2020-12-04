Box: Jefferson 61, Herculaneum 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jefferson
|10
|18
|21
|12
|61
|Herculaneum
|7
|11
|7
|18
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson
|1-3
|0-0
|168/42
|221/55
|Herculaneum
|0-4
|0-0
|203/51
|260/65
|Jefferson
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Colby Ott (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|19
|1-1
|4-12
|5-6
|4
|Daylen Whitener (#34, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|13
|3-8
|1-1
|4-4
|1
|Colton Richardson (#55, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|8
|4-6
|0-3
|0-2
|2
|Drew Breeze (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-3
|0
|3
|Ethan Boyer (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1-3
|2-2
|1
|Masen Wilson (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|Will Schnitzler (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Dawson Jakoubek (#35, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-3
|3
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
