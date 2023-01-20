Box: Jefferson 65, Herculaneum 63

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|63
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|9-6
|1-1
|864/58
|811/54
|Jefferson
|7-10
|1-1
|873/58
|927/62
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|27
|6-12
|4-7
|3-3
|0
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|14
|1-1
|4-7
|0
|0
|Jackson Dearing (#11, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0-3
|0-1
|2
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|6
|0-2
|1-3
|3-4
|4
|Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, SF, Sr.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-2
|4
|Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-3, SF, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Ayden Hodges (#22, 6-0, SG, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.