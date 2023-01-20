 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Jefferson 65, Herculaneum 63

1234Final
Herculaneum000063
Jefferson000065
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum9-61-1864/58811/54
Jefferson7-101-1873/58927/62

HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabe Watkins (#10, 5-9, PG, Sr.)276-124-73-30
Ethan Hoskins (#14, 6-2, SG, Sr.)141-14-700
Jackson Dearing (#11, 6-2, SG, Sr.)63-30-30-12
Dylan Jarvis (#23, 6-2, SG, Sr.)60-21-33-44
Dylan Black (#42, 6-0, SF, Sr.)41-202-24
Jacob Moreland (#52, 6-1, PF, Jr.)21-1003
Lucas Bahr (#34, 6-3, SF, Sr.)21-2003
Ayden Hodges (#22, 6-0, SG, Jr.)21-1001
Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
