Box: Jefferson 61, Crystal City 47
Box: Jefferson 61, Crystal City 47

1234Final
Jefferson000061
Crystal City000047
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jefferson11-103-11261/601160/55
Crystal City7-101-3912/43911/43
Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Drew Richardson (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)144201
Carson Short (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)11501-21
Donovan Tullock (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)8211-22
Hunter Bassin (#11, 6-0, W, Jr.)6111-20
Nate Denby (#33, 6-2, P, Sr.)5201-22
Logan Anderson (#20, 6-3, W, Jr.)3101-34
