Box: Jefferson 61, Crystal City 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|61
|Crystal City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson
|11-10
|3-1
|1261/60
|1160/55
|Crystal City
|7-10
|1-3
|912/43
|911/43
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Drew Richardson (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|14
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Carson Short (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|1
|Donovan Tullock (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|2
|Hunter Bassin (#11, 6-0, W, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|0
|Nate Denby (#33, 6-2, P, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Logan Anderson (#20, 6-3, W, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|4