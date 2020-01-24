Box: Jefferson 53, Herculaneum 52
Box: Jefferson 53, Herculaneum 52

1234Final
Jefferson22891453
Herculaneum1511141252
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jefferson9-81-01008/59953/56
Herculaneum7-80-2785/46802/47
Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Duncan (#5, Sr.)278-132-95-123
Grant McCullough (#3, Jr.)72-21-901
Josh Moreland (#21, Jr.)61-904-62
Isaiah Bracey (#11, Jr.)42-60-101
Austin Meyers (#4, Jr.)40-11-11-22
Tyler Ruder (#2, Sr.)21-20-20-15
Austin Huson (#33, Sr.)21-1000
