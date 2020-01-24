Box: Jefferson 53, Herculaneum 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jefferson
|22
|8
|9
|14
|53
|Herculaneum
|15
|11
|14
|12
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson
|9-8
|1-0
|1008/59
|953/56
|Herculaneum
|7-8
|0-2
|785/46
|802/47
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Duncan (#5, Sr.)
|27
|8-13
|2-9
|5-12
|3
|Grant McCullough (#3, Jr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-9
|0
|1
|Josh Moreland (#21, Jr.)
|6
|1-9
|0
|4-6
|2
|Isaiah Bracey (#11, Jr.)
|4
|2-6
|0-1
|0
|1
|Austin Meyers (#4, Jr.)
|4
|0-1
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|Tyler Ruder (#2, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0-1
|5
|Austin Huson (#33, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0