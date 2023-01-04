Box: Jennings 67, McCluer North 65

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|McCluer North
|20
|13
|6
|26
|65
|Jennings
|12
|23
|14
|18
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McCluer North
|7-5
|0-0
|625/52
|608/51
|Jennings
|4-6
|0-0
|550/46
|562/47
People are also reading…
|McCluer North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Jennings
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Danny Thomas (#3, 6-1, SG, Sr.)
|32
|3
|5
|11-15
|3
|Jayden Jefferson (#15, 6-0, PG, So.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-6
|0
|Darius Smith (#22, 6-3, SF, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-6
|0
|Taushaun Brown (#14, 6-0, SG, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Tilford Ross (#5, 6-3, PF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Brooke Bradley (#21, 6-3, PF, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0