Box: Jennings 67, McCluer North 65

1234Final
McCluer North201362665
Jennings1223141867
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer North7-50-0625/52608/51
Jennings4-60-0550/46562/47

McCluer North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
JenningsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Danny Thomas (#3, 6-1, SG, Sr.)323511-153
Jayden Jefferson (#15, 6-0, PG, So.)13314-60
Darius Smith (#22, 6-3, SF, Sr.)12404-60
Taushaun Brown (#14, 6-0, SG, Sr.)5201-20
Tilford Ross (#5, 6-3, PF, Jr.)30100
Brooke Bradley (#21, 6-3, PF, So.)21000
