Box: Jennings 73, Lift For Life 62

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|16
|10
|8
|28
|62
|Jennings
|14
|16
|18
|25
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|15-9
|0-0
|1632/68
|1388/58
|Jennings
|8-9
|1-1
|938/39
|988/41
|Lift For Life
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Jennings
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Damarion Shanklin (#10, G, Jr.)
|24
|6-10
|1-6
|9-10
|4
|Tariq Miller (#12, F, Sr.)
|21
|10-11
|0-1
|1-4
|3
|Kevin Williams (#14, G, Sr.)
|16
|1-3
|4-8
|2-2
|1
|Karl Moore (#24, Jr.)
|10
|4-9
|0
|2-6
|5
|Isiah Payne (#5, So.)
|2
|1-5
|0-2
|0
|1