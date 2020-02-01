Box: Jennings 73, Lift For Life 62
Box: Jennings 73, Lift For Life 62

  • 0
1234Final
Lift For Life161082862
Jennings1416182573
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life15-90-01632/681388/58
Jennings8-91-1938/39988/41
Lift For Life
Individual stats Have not been reported.
JenningsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Damarion Shanklin (#10, G, Jr.)246-101-69-104
Tariq Miller (#12, F, Sr.)2110-110-11-43
Kevin Williams (#14, G, Sr.)161-34-82-21
Karl Moore (#24, Jr.)104-902-65
Isiah Payne (#5, So.)21-50-201
Related to this story

Most Popular

