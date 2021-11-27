 Skip to main content
Box: Jerseyville 41, Carbondale 39
Box: Jerseyville 41, Carbondale 39

1234Final
Jerseyville14810941
Carbondale5971839
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jerseyville3-10-0183/46171/43
Carbondale2-20-0225/56181/45
JerseyvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Lamer (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)16513-50
Tanner Brunaugh (#13, 6-1, G, Jr.)10500-10
Ayden Kanallakan (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)6111-20
Edward Roberts (#4, 6-3, F, Sr.)4102-23
Drake Goetten (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)3101-10
Jaxon Brunaugh (#33, 6-1, G, Fr.)2100-13
Jerseyville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
