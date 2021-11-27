Box: Jerseyville 41, Carbondale 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jerseyville
|14
|8
|10
|9
|41
|Carbondale
|5
|9
|7
|18
|39
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jerseyville
|3-1
|0-0
|183/46
|171/43
|Carbondale
|2-2
|0-0
|225/56
|181/45
|Jerseyville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Lamer (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|16
|5
|1
|3-5
|0
|Tanner Brunaugh (#13, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-1
|0
|Ayden Kanallakan (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|0
|Edward Roberts (#4, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Drake Goetten (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Jaxon Brunaugh (#33, 6-1, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|3
|Jerseyville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
