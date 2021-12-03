Box: Jerseyville 65, Civic Memorial 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|6
|7
|14
|14
|41
|Jerseyville
|20
|17
|11
|17
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|0-5
|0-2
|216/43
|319/64
|Jerseyville
|5-1
|1-0
|324/65
|247/49
|Civic Memorial
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Jerseyville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ayden Kanallakan (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|26
|1-3
|8-16
|0
|4
|Sam Lamer (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|13
|3-7
|1-3
|4-4
|1
|Jaxon Brunaugh (#3, 6-1, G, Fr.)
|10
|3-6
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|Trenton Decker (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|Tanner Brunaugh (#13, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|Francis Vogel (#34, 6-0, G)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Edward Roberts (#4, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|0-2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Cody Croxford (#22, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Logan Meisner (6-0, F, Jr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|1
