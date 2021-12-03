 Skip to main content
Box: Jerseyville 65, Civic Memorial 41
1234Final
Civic Memorial67141441
Jerseyville2017111765
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial0-50-2216/43319/64
Jerseyville5-11-0324/65247/49
Civic Memorial
Individual stats Have not been reported.
JerseyvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ayden Kanallakan (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)261-38-1604
Sam Lamer (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)133-71-34-41
Jaxon Brunaugh (#3, 6-1, G, Fr.)103-61-21-21
Trenton Decker (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)51-21-400
Tanner Brunaugh (#13, 6-1, G, Jr.)42-30-101
Francis Vogel (#34, 6-0, G)21-100-10
Edward Roberts (#4, 6-3, F, Sr.)20-202-23
Cody Croxford (#22, 6-0, F, Sr.)2002-21
Logan Meisner (6-0, F, Jr.)10-201-21
