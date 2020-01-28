Box: Jerseyville 75, Highland 64

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jerseyville
|15
|19
|19
|22
|75
|Highland
|17
|8
|17
|22
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jerseyville
|12-8
|3-1
|1090/54
|995/50
|Highland
|2-19
|1-3
|810/40
|1256/63
|Jerseyville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Seth Churchman (#44, Sr.)
|21
|1-2
|6-10
|1-1
|2
|Alex Strebel (#34, Sr.)
|20
|9-12
|0
|2-3
|4
|Matthew Jackson (#24, Sr.)
|13
|4-6
|0
|5-9
|4
|Ian Sullivan (Jr.)
|12
|1-1
|3-5
|1-2
|0
|Garrett Carey (#10, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-3
|4
|CJ Brunaugh
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|Tucker Shalley (#22, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jerseyville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.