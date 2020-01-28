Box: Jerseyville 75, Highland 64
1234Final
Jerseyville1519192275
Highland178172264
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jerseyville12-83-11090/54995/50
Highland2-191-3810/401256/63
JerseyvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Seth Churchman (#44, Sr.)211-26-101-12
Alex Strebel (#34, Sr.)209-1202-34
Matthew Jackson (#24, Sr.)134-605-94
Ian Sullivan (Jr.)121-13-51-20
Garrett Carey (#10, Sr.)52-301-34
CJ Brunaugh21-3001
Tucker Shalley (#22, Sr.)21-1000
Jerseyville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
