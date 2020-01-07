Box: Jerseyville 53, Metro-East Lutheran 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Metro-East Lutheran
|4
|13
|8
|16
|2
|43
|Jerseyville
|7
|13
|6
|15
|12
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro-East Lutheran
|4-10
|0-1
|611/44
|706/50
|Jerseyville
|9-5
|2-0
|774/55
|704/50
|Metro-East Lutheran
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Jerseyville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Strebel (#34, Sr.)
|16
|7-12
|0
|2-9
|0
|Matthew Jackson (#24, Sr.)
|12
|5-9
|0
|2-2
|0
|Tucker Shalley (#22, Sr.)
|12
|4-10
|0-2
|4-4
|0
|Seth Churchman (#44, Sr.)
|10
|0-1
|3-14
|1-2
|0
|Garrett Carey (#10, Sr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|0