Box: Jerseyville 53, Metro-East Lutheran 43
Box: Jerseyville 53, Metro-East Lutheran 43

12345Final
Metro-East Lutheran413816243
Jerseyville7136151253
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro-East Lutheran4-100-1611/44706/50
Jerseyville9-52-0774/55704/50
Metro-East Lutheran
Individual stats Have not been reported.
JerseyvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Alex Strebel (#34, Sr.)167-1202-90
Matthew Jackson (#24, Sr.)125-902-20
Tucker Shalley (#22, Sr.)124-100-24-40
Seth Churchman (#44, Sr.)100-13-141-20
Garrett Carey (#10, Sr.)31-401-20
