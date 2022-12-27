 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 52, Lift For Life 40

1234Final
Lift For Life92111840
John Burroughs911151752
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life4-30-0326/47342/49
John Burroughs6-30-0581/83507/72

Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
Dennis Olds (#3, PG, Jr.)145-71-51-20
Odis Grissom (#11, SG, Sr.)133-81-34-60
O'Mariyon Grissom (#4, SG, So.)72-51-20-20
Stevie Winston (#1, PF, Sr.)42-400-20
Cameron Sutton (#21, SF, Sr.)21-100-20
John BurroughsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ramzi Salem (#21, 6-3, G, Jr.)21812-40
Will Chapman (#23, 6-0, G, Sr.)12320-10
Max Steinbach (#11, 5-7, G, So.)11116-62
Trevor Reed (#42, 6-6, F, Sr.)84004
