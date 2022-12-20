 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 61, Pattonville 44

1234Final
John Burroughs1715151461
Pattonville11816944
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs5-30-0529/66467/58
Pattonville2-60-0445/56517/65

John BurroughsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trevor Reed (#42, 6-6, F, Sr.)209-200-12-31
Ramzi Salem (#21, 6-3, G, Jr.)141-34-501
Tristan Reed (#33, 6-5, F, Fr.)93-703-71
Owen Walther (#10, 5-11, G, So.)903-700
Will Chapman (#23, 6-0, G, Sr.)81-52-501
Ryan Hardwick (#32, 6-4, G, Sr.)1001-22
John Burroughs
Individual stats Have not been reported.
