Box: John Burroughs 61, Pattonville 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|John Burroughs
|17
|15
|15
|14
|61
|Pattonville
|11
|8
|16
|9
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|5-3
|0-0
|529/66
|467/58
|Pattonville
|2-6
|0-0
|445/56
|517/65
People are also reading…
|John Burroughs
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trevor Reed (#42, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|20
|9-20
|0-1
|2-3
|1
|Ramzi Salem (#21, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|14
|1-3
|4-5
|0
|1
|Tristan Reed (#33, 6-5, F, Fr.)
|9
|3-7
|0
|3-7
|1
|Owen Walther (#10, 5-11, G, So.)
|9
|0
|3-7
|0
|0
|Will Chapman (#23, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-5
|2-5
|0
|1
|Ryan Hardwick (#32, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|John Burroughs
|Individual stats Have not been reported.