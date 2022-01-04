Box: John Burroughs 62, Priory 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|John Burroughs
|13
|14
|16
|19
|62
|Priory
|17
|14
|10
|15
|56
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|8-2
|1-0
|580/58
|504/50
|Priory
|7-3
|0-1
|557/56
|483/48
|John Burroughs
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Steinbach (#10)
|14
|1-2
|1-2
|9-10
|1
|Trevor Reed (#42, Jr.)
|13
|5-7
|0-1
|3-3
|3
|Will Gurley (#33, Sr.)
|12
|6-10
|0
|0
|4
|Anand Dharmarajan (#30, Sr.)
|12
|4-9
|1-5
|1-2
|2
|Will Chapman (#11)
|7
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|4
|Bowen Brantingham (#41)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramzi Salem (#22, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)
|19
|2-9
|4-7
|3-5
|1
|Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)
|14
|1-1
|4-6
|0-1
|1
|Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)
|9
|0-4
|1-2
|6-8
|5
|Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)
|8
|3-6
|0
|2-2
|4
|Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-4
|0
|5
|Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)
|3
|0-2
|0-2
|3-4
|0
Tags
