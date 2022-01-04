 Skip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 62, Priory 56
1234Final
John Burroughs1314161962
Priory1714101556
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs8-21-0580/58504/50
Priory7-30-1557/56483/48
John BurroughsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Steinbach (#10)141-21-29-101
Trevor Reed (#42, Jr.)135-70-13-33
Will Gurley (#33, Sr.)126-10004
Anand Dharmarajan (#30, Sr.)124-91-51-22
Will Chapman (#11)72-31-204
Bowen Brantingham (#41)21-1000
Ramzi Salem (#22, So.)21-30-101
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)192-94-73-51
Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)141-14-60-11
Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)90-41-26-85
Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)83-602-24
Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)30-21-405
Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)30-20-23-40
