Box: John Burroughs 64, Soldan 49

|John Burroughs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|64
|Soldan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|6-1
|0-0
|420/60
|347/50
|Soldan
|6-2
|3-0
|531/76
|322/46
|John Burroughs
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anand Dharmarajan (#30, Sr.)
|16
|5
|2
|0
|2
|Will Gurley (#33, Sr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-2
|3
|Ramzi Salem (#22, So.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|1
|Trevor Reed (#42, Jr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-6
|4
|Will Chapman (#11)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Anil Dharmarajan (#40, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Michael Cummings (#50, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan Hardwick (#32)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|John Burroughs
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
