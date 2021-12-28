 Skip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 64, Soldan 49
Box: John Burroughs 64, Soldan 49

1234Final
John Burroughs000064
Soldan000049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs6-10-0420/60347/50
Soldan6-23-0531/76322/46
John BurroughsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anand Dharmarajan (#30, Sr.)165202
Will Gurley (#33, Sr.)14602-23
Ramzi Salem (#22, So.)12222-21
Trevor Reed (#42, Jr.)11403-64
Will Chapman (#11)51103
Anil Dharmarajan (#40, Jr.)21001
Michael Cummings (#50, Sr.)21000
Ryan Hardwick (#32)21002
John Burroughs
Individual stats Have not been reported.
