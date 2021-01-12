 Skip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 68, Principia 27
Box: John Burroughs 68, Principia 27

1234Final
John Burroughs281715868
Principia1059327
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs1-11-0120/6086/43
Principia0-10-127/1468/34
John Burroughs
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrincipiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Xavier Da-Silva (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)15141-21
Noah Omondi (#24, 6-0, G, Jr.)8113-61
Elvis Ajuoga (#34, 6-4, C, Sr.)42002
