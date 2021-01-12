Box: John Burroughs 68, Principia 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|John Burroughs
|28
|17
|15
|8
|68
|Principia
|10
|5
|9
|3
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|1-1
|1-0
|120/60
|86/43
|Principia
|0-1
|0-1
|27/14
|68/34
|John Burroughs
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Principia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Xavier Da-Silva (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|15
|1
|4
|1-2
|1
|Noah Omondi (#24, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-6
|1
|Elvis Ajuoga (#34, 6-4, C, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
