Box: John Burroughs 74, Clayton 45
Box: John Burroughs 74, Clayton 45

1234Final
Clayton71616645
John Burroughs2211311074
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton1-30-0216/54230/58
John Burroughs3-00-0217/54158/40
ClaytonPtsFG3FGFTFL
DeCarlos Brown (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)12404-60
Eric Lytle (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)9016-83
Santana Bolden (5-10, G, So.)51102
Beacan Mottl (#1, 5-11, G, So.)5103-44
Ethan Fauss (#24, 6-6, F, Jr.)51103
Soren Steinbecker (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)30101
Alex Vidal (#14, 5-10, G, So.)21000
Adam Gallegoes (#15, 6-0, G, So.)21002
Finn Barbour (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)21002
John BurroughsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trevor Reed (#42, Jr.)20811-13
Ramzi Salem (#22, So.)144200
Anand Dharmarajan (#30, Sr.)12502-23
Will Gurley (#33, Sr.)11501-30
Anil Dharmarajan (#40, Jr.)7021-23
Will Chapman (#11)51103
Ryan Hardwick (#32)3101-32
Caleb Merritt (#21)21002
