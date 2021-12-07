Box: John Burroughs 74, Clayton 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clayton
|7
|16
|16
|6
|45
|John Burroughs
|22
|11
|31
|10
|74
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|1-3
|0-0
|216/54
|230/58
|John Burroughs
|3-0
|0-0
|217/54
|158/40
|Clayton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|DeCarlos Brown (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-6
|0
|Eric Lytle (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|1
|6-8
|3
|Santana Bolden (5-10, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Beacan Mottl (#1, 5-11, G, So.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|4
|Ethan Fauss (#24, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Soren Steinbecker (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Alex Vidal (#14, 5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adam Gallegoes (#15, 6-0, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Finn Barbour (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|John Burroughs
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trevor Reed (#42, Jr.)
|20
|8
|1
|1-1
|3
|Ramzi Salem (#22, So.)
|14
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Anand Dharmarajan (#30, Sr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-2
|3
|Will Gurley (#33, Sr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-3
|0
|Anil Dharmarajan (#40, Jr.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-2
|3
|Will Chapman (#11)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Ryan Hardwick (#32)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|2
|Caleb Merritt (#21)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
