 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: John Burroughs 78, McKinley 60
0 comments

Box: John Burroughs 78, McKinley 60

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
McKinley1219131660
John Burroughs2120201778
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McKinley2-21-0267/67227/57
John Burroughs1-00-078/2060/15
McKinleyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Damon Smith (#11, Sr.)275211-131
Raysean Taylor-Holmes (#20, Sr.)16611-64
Jordan Cotton (#4, Sr.)8302-42
Derryl Howard (#3, Sr.)5110-21
Amaje Lovings (#1, Sr.)2002-45
Trevon Rockett (#21, So.)2002-22
John BurroughsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Will Gurley (#33, Sr.)22904-43
Anand Dharmarajan (#30, Sr.)17514-52
Trevor Reed (#42, Jr.)12502-34
Anihl Dharmarajan (#40, Jr.)7112-23
Ramzi Salem (#22, So.)72103
Ryan Hardwick (#32)63001
Max Steinbach (#10)51103
Will Chapman (#11)2100-22
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News