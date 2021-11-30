Box: John Burroughs 78, McKinley 60

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|McKinley
|12
|19
|13
|16
|60
|John Burroughs
|21
|20
|20
|17
|78
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McKinley
|2-2
|1-0
|267/67
|227/57
|John Burroughs
|1-0
|0-0
|78/20
|60/15
|McKinley
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Damon Smith (#11, Sr.)
|27
|5
|2
|11-13
|1
|Raysean Taylor-Holmes (#20, Sr.)
|16
|6
|1
|1-6
|4
|Jordan Cotton (#4, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|2
|Derryl Howard (#3, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|1
|Amaje Lovings (#1, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|5
|Trevon Rockett (#21, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|John Burroughs
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Will Gurley (#33, Sr.)
|22
|9
|0
|4-4
|3
|Anand Dharmarajan (#30, Sr.)
|17
|5
|1
|4-5
|2
|Trevor Reed (#42, Jr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-3
|4
|Anihl Dharmarajan (#40, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|3
|Ramzi Salem (#22, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Ryan Hardwick (#32)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Max Steinbach (#10)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Will Chapman (#11)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|2
