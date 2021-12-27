Box: Johnston City 54, Sparta 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Sparta
|6
|6
|13
|25
|50
|Johnston City
|14
|12
|16
|12
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sparta
|1-7
|0-2
|380/48
|468/58
|Johnston City
|1-0
|0-0
|54/7
|50/6
|Sparta
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brayden Henry (#23)
|15
|4
|2
|1-3
|2
|Ethan Willis (#30)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|2
|Dauntay Merideth (#2, Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-1
|1
|Loesing (#11)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|0
|Tyler Brown (#1)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|1
|Colin Sheldon (#40, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|1
|J. Pillars (#10)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|5
|Zach Bodeker (#22)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Johnston City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hunter (#30)
|14
|4
|2
|0
|4
|Mowery (#24)
|10
|2
|2
|0-1
|3
|Niesch (#13)
|9
|1
|2
|1-3
|2
|Peyton (#1)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Haxwarth (#34)
|6
|2
|0
|2-5
|1
|Watson (#3)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Causey (#5)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Clark (#22)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
