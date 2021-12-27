 Skip to main content
Box: Johnston City 54, Sparta 50
Box: Johnston City 54, Sparta 50

1234Final
Sparta66132550
Johnston City1412161254
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Sparta1-70-2380/48468/58
Johnston City1-00-054/750/6
SpartaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brayden Henry (#23)15421-32
Ethan Willis (#30)9212-22
Dauntay Merideth (#2, Sr.)8211-11
Loesing (#11)4200-20
Tyler Brown (#1)4011-21
Colin Sheldon (#40, Sr.)4200-21
J. Pillars (#10)4102-45
Zach Bodeker (#22)2002-23
Johnston CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hunter (#30)144204
Mowery (#24)10220-13
Niesch (#13)9121-32
Peyton (#1)6202-23
Haxwarth (#34)6202-51
Watson (#3)42003
Causey (#5)30103
Clark (#22)21000
