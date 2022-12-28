Box: Johnston City 65, New Athens 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|16
|13
|15
|11
|55
|Johnston City
|14
|10
|22
|19
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|9-5
|3-1
|780/56
|674/48
|Johnston City
|2-1
|0-0
|191/14
|171/12
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)
|30
|11
|1
|5-8
|0
|Isaiah Lintker (So.)
|14
|3
|2
|2-2
|3
|Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
|Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|5
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.