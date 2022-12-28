 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Johnston City 65, New Athens 55

  • 0
1234Final
New Athens1613151155
Johnston City1410221965
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens9-53-1780/56674/48
Johnston City2-10-0191/14171/12

New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)301115-80
Isaiah Lintker (So.)14322-23
Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)60205
Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)3101-24
Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)2100-25
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
