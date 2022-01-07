 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Joplin 69, Francis Howell 60
Box: Joplin 69, Francis Howell 60

1234Final
Francis Howell187161960
Joplin1016192469
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell9-53-0852/61772/55
Joplin2-00-0139/10124/9
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Donovan Sparks (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)238-112-21-23
Gabe James (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)170-35-112-21
Booker Simmons (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)136-90-11-43
Ben Toebben (#32, 6-5, F, Jr.)42-300-22
Tre Liner (#30, 5-11, G, Sr.)301-302
JoplinPtsFG3FGFTFL
All Wright (#3)357-164-99-142
Always Wright (#1)232-44-57-72
Quinn Renfro (#4)42-400-20
Terrance Gibson (#35)31-101-25
Bruce Wilbert (#2)30-21-202
LT Atherton (#24)10-10-11-22
