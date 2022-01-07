Box: Joplin 69, Francis Howell 60

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|18
|7
|16
|19
|60
|Joplin
|10
|16
|19
|24
|69
-
Webster Groves rolls as Purvey proves too much for Pattonville
-
Belleville East stays focused, pulls away for victory over rival Belleville West
-
Steinbach’s last-second shot lifts Ladue over Parkway Central in league opener
-
Boys basketball notebook: Highland Shootout set for Saturday, hopes for the best; COVID-19 spectator restrictions return
-
Daily performances
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|9-5
|3-0
|852/61
|772/55
|Joplin
|2-0
|0-0
|139/10
|124/9
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Donovan Sparks (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|23
|8-11
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|Gabe James (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|17
|0-3
|5-11
|2-2
|1
|Booker Simmons (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|13
|6-9
|0-1
|1-4
|3
|Ben Toebben (#32, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0-2
|2
|Tre Liner (#30, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|2
|Joplin
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|All Wright (#3)
|35
|7-16
|4-9
|9-14
|2
|Always Wright (#1)
|23
|2-4
|4-5
|7-7
|2
|Quinn Renfro (#4)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0-2
|0
|Terrance Gibson (#35)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|5
|Bruce Wilbert (#2)
|3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|LT Atherton (#24)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.